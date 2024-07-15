Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEFF remained flat at C$8.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

About Credito Emiliano

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.