CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSPCY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.10. 14,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.20. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

