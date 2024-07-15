CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,456,311 Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,456,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Erasca accounts for 2.9% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.84% of Erasca at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 575,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149,892 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Erasca Trading Up 5.7 %

ERAS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.97. 5,531,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,609. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $514.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Erasca Company Profile



Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Further Reading

