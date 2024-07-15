Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in June

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 41.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

