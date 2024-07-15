Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diamondhead Casino Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Diamondhead Casino alerts:

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.