Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Diamondhead Casino Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
