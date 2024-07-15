DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $127.54 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,689.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.83 or 0.00615453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00113115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00036654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00256936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00068001 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,129,906,422 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

