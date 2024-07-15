Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

