Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,820,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,963,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

