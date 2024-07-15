Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.33

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 121628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFSV. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.