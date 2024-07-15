DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 627,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. 159,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,298. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

