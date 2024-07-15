Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,751,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 8,211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. 10,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,379. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

