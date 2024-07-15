Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,751,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 8,211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTNOF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. 10,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,379. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
Dno Asa Company Profile
