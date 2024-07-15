Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.1 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Shares of CWXZF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.44.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
