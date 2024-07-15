DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $5,278,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after acquiring an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

