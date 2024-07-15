dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

DOTDF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

