Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

DWL stock opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.91) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.54. The company has a market capitalization of £982.56 million and a P/E ratio of -197.78. Dowlais Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.93 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.64).

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 26,566 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.50 ($25,521.33). 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

