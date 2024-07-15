Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Duolingo by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $190.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

