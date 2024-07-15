e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.17 and last traded at $200.38. 443,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,563,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,994 shares of company stock valued at $45,888,930 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

