E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after buying an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

