Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $252.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $297.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.75.

NYSE EXP opened at $229.46 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

