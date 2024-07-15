Eight Capital Raises Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$6.25

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOM

Foran Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

About Foran Mining

FOM opened at C$3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.