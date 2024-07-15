Eight Capital Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE WDO opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.98. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

