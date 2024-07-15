EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. 1,088,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

