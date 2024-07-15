Enzyme Price Hits $20.55 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $20.55 or 0.00032414 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $54.77 million and $8.42 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,668,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,966 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

