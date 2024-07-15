Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $36.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

