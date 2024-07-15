Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Update

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Estrella Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:ESLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

