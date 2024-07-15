Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $415.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $415.71 billion and approximately $17.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,457.99 or 0.05381838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,949 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

