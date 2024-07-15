EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,417,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 1,029,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

