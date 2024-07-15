Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of EVO opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Evotec has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

