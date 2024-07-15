Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 676,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.95. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.81 million during the quarter.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

