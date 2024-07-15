eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 1.2 %

eXp World stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 116,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,030 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

