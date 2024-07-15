Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $114.49. 2,615,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,802,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.