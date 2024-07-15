Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,360,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,618,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

