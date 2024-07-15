Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.00 and last traded at $181.00, with a volume of 139510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.65.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,181,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

