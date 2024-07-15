Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.81. 7,568,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,510. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 196.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

