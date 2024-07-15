Fiduciary Family Office LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,986. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

