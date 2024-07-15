Fiduciary Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,593,000 after purchasing an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $495,387,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.78. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.