Fiduciary Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.