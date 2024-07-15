Financial Contrast: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76% TransMedics Group -3.43% 7.95% 1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $133.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.68 TransMedics Group $241.62 million 19.38 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -418.21

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivani Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Vivani Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

