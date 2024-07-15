Financial Survey: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMTD Digital and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AMTD Digital and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 20.90 $41.74 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.89 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.57

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Volatility & Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

