First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $38.63 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $320.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

