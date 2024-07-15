First Digital USD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,930,257,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,930,257,878.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99996577 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $2,074,966,853.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.