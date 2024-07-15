First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.15.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

