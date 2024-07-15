First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.74.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$19.13 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

