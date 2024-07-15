First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

