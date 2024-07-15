First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 87,894 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,019. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

