First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.01

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 303617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

