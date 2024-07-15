First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.01

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 303617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
