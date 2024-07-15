Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

