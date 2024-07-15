FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
