Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gentex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Gentex Stock Up 0.6 %

Gentex stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. 934,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,168. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

