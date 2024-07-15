Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $13.69 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $387,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.